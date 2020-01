LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — 18-year-old Haylee Pope has been missing since January 8 and police say she was last seen on Windy Oaks Court in Little Rock.

Pope is 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds and was last seen on January 8 at 9:30 p.m.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Pope please contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 404-3042.