CRYSTAL BEACH, Texas — A little girl told her parents she wanted a shark for her birthday and her wish came true.

Maci Ebbecke recently celebrated her 7th birthday at Crystal beach with dad Matthew, mom Tiffany and her little brother Lane.

The guys were fishing when Matthew felt a big tug on his reel. It turned out to be a 6-foot shark.

It took Matthew and his brother-in-law, Clint DeVillier, 45 minutes to reel in the black-tip shark.

Matthew said they didn’t release it back into the water because were so many families and children swimming in the area.

Instead, they planned to serve it at a family barbecue.

