Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several retailers have chosen to close their doors or reduce hours to avoid further spread of the virus.
CBS19 has compiled a list of stores taking action:
- Abercrombie & Fitch - Closed until March 28
- Apple - Closed until March 27
- Brookshire's - Store hours have been reduced to 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. (including Super 1, FRESH and Spring Market)
- Chanel - All locations closed for two weeks; Online portal remains open
- Dillard's - Store hours have been reduced to 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday and normal hours on Sunday
- Fossil - Closed until March 28
- GAP - 100 locations temporarily closed; Some U.S. locations have reduced hours
- Gaudy Boutique - All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open
- Hollister - Closed until March 28
- Home Depot - Will close stores at 6 p.m. daily
- IKEA - All locations temporarily closed
- JCPenny - All locations closed until April 2 beginning March 18 at 7 p.m.
- JetBlue - Alerting customers of schedule changes and enhanced coronavirus safety measures
- Kate Spade - All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open
- Khol's - All locations will operate from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. until further notice.
- Kiepersol - Only open for drive-thru wine and food pickup
- Kroger - All Midwest and South locations have reduced hours
- LOFT - All locations closed until March 28; Online portal remains open
- LeTourneau University Belcher Center - Closed until May 9
- Lululemon - U.S. stores closed until March 27
- Lush Cosmetics - All U.S. and Canada locations closed until March 29
- Macy's - All locations, including Bloomingdale's, will be closed until March 31
- Men's Warehouse - All locations closed until March 31
- Microsoft - All locations closed until further notice
- Neiman Marcus - All locations temporarily closed (including Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call)
- Nike - All locations closed until March 27
- Nordstrom - All locations closed for two weeks
- O'Neal Dentistry - Closed temporarily
- Party City - All locations closed until March 31
- Patagonia - All locations and online portal closed until further notice
- Peloton - All retail locations closed until March 29; Bike and treadmill deliveries will continue
- Planet Fitness - All locations closed for two weeks
- Pottery Barn - All locations closed until April 2; Online portal remains open
- Publix - All locations will close at 8 p.m.
- Puma - All locations closed until March 27; Online portal remains open
- Ralph Lauren - All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open
- REI - All locations closed until March 27
- Sephora - All locations closed until April 3; Online portal remains open
- Simon Malls - All locations will close at 7 p.m. March 18 until March 29
- Sprint - Some locations have been closed and others have reduced hours to 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday
- Stage - Store hours have been reduced to 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday
- Starbucks - Stores in the Seattle-area have closed; Other locations in the U.S. and Canada will only serve "to-go" customers
- T-Mobile - All indoor mall locations have been closed
- Target - All locations will close at 9 p.m. at the latest to allow for restocking and sanitizing
- Tiffany & Co. - All U.S. and Canada locations closed temporarily
- Tommy Hilfiger - All locations closed until March 29 (including Calvin Klein, Izod and Van Heusen)
- Tory Burch - All locations closed util March 29; Online portal remains open
- Trader Joe's - Stores have reduced their hours to 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Ulta - All locations closed until March 31
- Under Armour - All U.S. locations closed until March 28
- Urban Outfitters - All locations have been closed until March 28 (including Free People and Anthropologie)
- Victoria's Secret - All locations closed until March 29 (including Bath & Body Works and PINK)
- Walmart - Store hours have been reduced to 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- West Elm - All locations closed until April 2; Online portal remains open
- Williams-Sonoma - U.S. and Canada locations closed until April 2; Online portal will remain open
- Wisteria - All locations closed until March 31; Online portal remains open
CBS19 will update this article if/when more stores change their procedures.
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
