Amid the coronavirus outbreak, several retailers have chosen to close their doors or reduce hours to avoid further spread of the virus.

CBS19 has compiled a list of stores taking action:

  • Abercrombie & Fitch - Closed until March 28
  • Apple - Closed until March 27
  • Brookshire's - Store hours have been reduced to 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. (including Super 1, FRESH and Spring Market)
  • Chanel - All locations closed for two weeks; Online portal remains open
  • Dillard's - Store hours have been reduced to 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday - Saturday and normal hours on Sunday
  • Fossil - Closed until March 28
  • GAP - 100 locations temporarily closed; Some U.S. locations have reduced hours
  • Gaudy Boutique - All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open
  • Hollister - Closed until March 28
  • Home Depot - Will close stores at 6 p.m. daily
  • IKEA - All locations temporarily closed
  • JCPenny - All locations closed until April 2 beginning March 18 at 7 p.m.
  • JetBlue - Alerting customers of schedule changes and enhanced coronavirus safety measures
  • Kate Spade - All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open
  • Khol's - All locations will operate from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. until further notice.
  • Kiepersol - Only open for drive-thru wine and food pickup
  • Kroger - All Midwest and South locations have reduced hours
  • LOFT - All locations closed until March 28; Online portal remains open
  • LeTourneau University Belcher Center - Closed until May 9
  • Lululemon - U.S. stores closed until March 27
  • Lush Cosmetics - All U.S. and Canada locations closed until March 29
  • Macy's - All locations, including Bloomingdale's, will be closed until March 31
  • Men's Warehouse - All locations closed until March 31
  • Microsoft - All locations closed until further notice
  • Neiman Marcus - All locations temporarily closed (including Bergdorf Goodman and Last Call)
  • Nike - All locations closed until March 27
  • Nordstrom - All locations closed for two weeks
  • O'Neal Dentistry - Closed temporarily
  • Party City - All locations closed until March 31
  • Patagonia - All locations and online portal closed until further notice 
  • Peloton - All retail locations closed until March 29; Bike and treadmill deliveries will continue
  • Planet Fitness - All locations closed for two weeks
  • Pottery Barn - All locations closed until April 2; Online portal remains open
  • Publix - All locations will close at 8 p.m.
  • Puma - All locations closed until March 27; Online portal remains open
  • Ralph Lauren - All locations temporarily closed; Online portal remains open
  • REI - All locations closed until March 27
  • Sephora - All locations closed until April 3; Online portal remains open
  • Simon Malls - All locations will close at 7 p.m. March 18 until March 29
  • Sprint -  Some locations have been closed and others have reduced hours to 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday
  • Stage - Store hours have been reduced to 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Monday - Saturday and 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. on Sunday
  • Starbucks - Stores in the Seattle-area have closed; Other locations in the U.S. and Canada will only serve "to-go" customers 
  • T-Mobile - All indoor mall locations have been closed
  • Target - All locations will close at 9 p.m. at the latest to allow for restocking and sanitizing
  • Tiffany & Co. - All U.S. and Canada locations closed temporarily
  • Tommy Hilfiger - All locations closed until March 29 (including Calvin Klein, Izod and Van Heusen)
  • Tory Burch - All locations closed util March 29; Online portal remains open
  • Trader Joe's - Stores have reduced their hours to 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
  • Ulta - All locations closed until March 31
  • Under Armour - All U.S. locations closed until March 28
  • Urban Outfitters - All locations have been closed until March 28 (including Free People and Anthropologie)
  • Victoria's Secret - All locations closed until March 29 (including Bath & Body Works and PINK)
  • Walmart - Store hours have been reduced to 6 a.m. - 11 p.m.
  • West Elm - All locations closed until April 2; Online portal remains open
  • Williams-Sonoma - U.S. and Canada locations closed until April 2; Online portal will remain open
  • Wisteria - All locations closed until March 31; Online portal remains open

CBS19 will update this article if/when more stores change their procedures.

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: Coronavirus live blog: Trump to marshal private sector against virus

RELATED: Stock trading halted for the fourth time in a month

RELATED: OFFICIALS: Van Zandt County confirms 1st COVID-19 case

RELATED: Treasury proposes sending $500B in checks to Americans

RELATED: How to file for unemployment in Texas if your job is affected by coronavirus

RELATED: Gov. Greg Abbott, DPS waive expiration dates for driver's licenses amid COVID-19 outbreak