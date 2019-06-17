A house caught fire after being struck by lightning Monday morning.

It struck a satellite dish on top of the house and started a fire in the attic going through the roof. Within 20 minutes, flames engulfed the whole house. The house, garage and car are a total loss, the homeowner said.

The house is in the Harvest Hills subdivision on Marion and Weil Roads north of Marion, Texas.

The residents were asleep at the time but woke up and walked outside. No one was injured, according to reports.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire.

#KENS5eyewitness Jackie McClendon sent us this video showing the burning house.

The homeowner told KENS 5 she wanted to thank everyone, including her neighbors for all their help and support. The family started a GoFundMe to help her hearing-impaired daughter get what she needs. They have nothing left but their Bible and a picture of her dad, she said.



