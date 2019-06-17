A house caught fire after being struck by lightning Monday morning.

It struck a satellite dish on top of the house and started a fire in the attic going through the roof.

The house is in the Harvest Hills subdivision on Marion and Weil Roads north of Marion, Texas.

The residents were asleep at the time but woke up and walked outside. No one was injured, according to reports.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire. Damage is estimated at $20,000.

#KENS5eyewitness Jackie McClendon sent us this video showing the burning house.

