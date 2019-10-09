CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two storage tanks caught fire Tuesday afternoon on Mustang Island just off Highway 361 on Padre Island, sending thick black smoke into the air. Firefighters said a lightning strike was to blame.

The fire was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday just off the highway between Port Aransas and Mustang Island State Park. Firefighters from the Corpus Christi Fire Department and Nueces County ESD #2 responded to the scene.

By around 5 p.m. Nueces County ESD #2 reported that CCFD Haz Mat crews applied a foam blanket to the fire and put the fire out.

Kiii Island Reporter Dale Rankin went Live from the scene with the latest details.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: