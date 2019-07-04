SAN ANTONIO — A fire at an apartment building sparked by a lightning strike triggered a sprinkler system that damaged four units.

This happened at the Sutton Oaks Apartments on I-35 on the east side early Sunday morning.

Fire officials say the lightning hit the roof of building nine. A small fire broke out and it was quickly extinguished.

Officials say the sprinkler system activated and soaked four units. 16 people from those four units are now without a home. A total of 12 units were impacted in some way.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is now helping the people who had to leave their apartments.