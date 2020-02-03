LIBERTY HILL, Texas — On Sunday, Liberty Hill City Council held a special session to discuss what to do regarding an incident involving police chief Maverick Campbell.
The session was called for Sunday at p.m.
The executive session, which had no public comment and is not held in front of an audience, started at 3:32 p.m. and ended at 7:11 p.m. Sunday. City council determined Campbell would be put an paid administrative leave, pending the outcome of an investigation into his actions at the Law Enforcement Against Drugs conference.
Councilmember Kathy Canady said the incident took place on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24 at the LEAD conference in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Canady did not go into detail about what the incident was. Both the council's lead counsel and Campbell's lawyer declined to make any comments outside of what was already in the public record from Sunday night's meeting.
Campbell's involvement with LEAD is not new. Two weeks before attending this year's conference, members of the LEAD development team visited Liberty Hill and Campbell's department.
The conference took place at the Hard Rock Casino from Feb. 23 through Feb. 25.
Campbell went to the LEAD conference in 2019, as well, according to a photo posted to LEAD's Facebook page. The 2019 conference was held at Harrah's Casino in Atlantic City.
After the investigation into the incident ends, the city's Human Resources Director will present the findings to city council. Canady did not make any mention of how long the investigation will last or when the findings will be presented.
City Council voted 3-0-1 in favor of putting Campbell on paid administrative leave. Councilmember Gram Lankford abstained from the vote. Councilmember Steve McIntosh was not present.
In the meantime, city council appointed Lt. Royce Graeter as the acting Police Chief.
