CLEVELAND, Texas — Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader says deputy Richard Whitten is in critical but stable condition after being shot in the neck by suspect Pavol Vido.

Rader gave the update from outside Memorial Hermann, where he says Whitten was responsive but still in considerable pain.

According to Rader, nurses are still waiting for the swelling around Whitten’s neck to go down before they can look for any more bullet fragments left behind.

Rader says he went into surgery with Whitten, but was booted out by staff for not being family, even though he considers all his deputies family.

It’s that dynamic that Rader says makes hearing of the shooting all the more difficult for him and his small department.

“This is the first officer involved shooting that we’ve had since I’ve been sheriff. This is my seventh year. This is a really close family. A lot of tears have been shed over this,” Rader said.

When describing Whitten, Rader along with other deputies say he’s a good man with a big heart.

Sgt. Tommy Koen is Whitten’s supervisor and says Whitten was on his way to a school when he heard the call for shots fired.

“The call went out about the shooting and the description of the vehicle and he came right up on the car. Even though he was off duty, it was his duty to respond which he did,” said Koen.

As for how long they expect Whitten to be hospitalized, Rader says it depends on what neurosurgeons find after surgery.

Rader says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from communities and departments across Texas.

“I’m getting text messages and phone calls from people I don’t know sending us prayers. We need all the prayers we can get right now,” Rader said.

Capt. William Knox says the resources from departments across Texas helped to bring the manhunt to an end as soon as it did. He says with their department being as small as it is, it’s important to know they have support when they need it to the most.

Knox says they do have theories on why Vido began shooting, but at this point cannot comment on those aspects of the investigation.

A manhunt ended after Vido shot and killed himself Wednesday afternoon when deputies confronted him, according to TDCJ.

A bloodhound from TDCJ led deputies to Vido, 65, who was hiding under a boat outside the house they had surrounded hours earlier. The house wasn't far from the businesses where four people were shot.

Deputy Richard Whitten was shot after responding to a shooting scene in Cleveland.

Deputies say Vido shot and killed a woman at B Dependable Plumbing in the 26300 block of Highway 321/E. Houston Street. Two men walked in, and Vido shot them as well before fleeing the scene. Both survived.

Vido then shot a deputy responding to the shooting scene.

“One of our deputies jumped the vehicle as it was leaving the scene,” said Captain Ken DeFoor with the Liberty County Sheriff's Office. “The suspect jumped out of his car, started shooting at the deputy, the deputy returned fire. The deputy was shot one time in the throat.”

That second shooting happened outside of an animal clinic not far from the plumbing business.

The wounded sheriff's deputy, identified as Richard Whitten, was airlifted to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center. He is a 4-year veteran of the force. He's in critical but stable condition and is expected to survive.

The two men wounded earlier at the plumbing business were taken to the hospital in Conroe.

All Cleveland ISD and Tarkington ISD schools spent the day on "lock-in" status, as a precaution. The lock-ins were lifted around 2:30 p.m.

“Like all other mass shootings, it’s regrettable, it’s something you see no logic in and there’s no justifiable reason for something like this," said DeFoor.

Deputies are still investigating the events leading up to the shooting, but they believe he was being evicted. They say the suspect lived behind the plumbing company, and all three of the victims he shot there were employees.

There could have been more victims if Deputy Whitten hadn't intervened.

An employee of B Dependable Plumbing, who has been with the company for 14 years, told KHOU 11 all three victims are related, and he was the first on scene Wednesday morning after the shooting.

Although KHOU 11 has learned the names of the victims, we are not releasing them out of respect for their families.

The employee said he arrived Wednesday morning and saw his boss, who had been shot, running away from the building pointing back at the car Vido was leaving in.

A deputy arrived, and the employee warned him the man driving away was the gunman.

The employee said he went back inside and saw a male employee with a gunshot wound to the head and the female victim dead in a back office. He believes she was killed at some point on Tuesday afternoon or evening.

The employee helped his male colleague until paramedics arrived. He said the victim was talking.

The employee described the owners as kind people who go above and beyond to help their friends and customers. He said they often helped Vido, allowing him to live on their property and would provide him with food and water.

Lisa Bettilyon is the manager of the animal clinic where the deputy was shot. She tells KHOU 11 she is still in shock over what happened. She says the gunman could have easily turned his weapon on her and her employees.

“I just heard all the commotion and walked out the back door. I saw him standing there with a gun pointed towards the policeman," Bettilyon said.

The clinic manager ran back inside and told three employees to hide.

“He was standing there, pointing the gun towards the cops. Very scary. Very very scary," said Bettilyon. “He was just determined, he had a gun pointed straight at them. He was set to hurt somebody, absolutely."

She also says she knows the deputy who was shot, saying he is a "sweet gentleman" who would bring his rescue kitty in.

