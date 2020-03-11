Lessons from a lemon: Leon Valley family's election day kindness campaign stands out

The Hefner kids wanted to take their lemonade stand to the polls. Their parents agreed so their children could see democracy does exist with civility.

SAN ANTONIO — Election day brought a Leon Valley family out to a voting precinct with a kindness campaign.

"We just really want to foster a sense of leaving things better than what we found them," Melanie Hefner said. "And being in bettering the community."

Hefner and husband Jed got a hand-me-down lemonade stand from their neighbors whose children have outgrown it. For Abigail, Lillian, and Aaron---ages 6, 4, and 3---this was a perfect gift.

"So, the kids were just all excited about lemonade. Anything sugary," Hefner said.

The family gave 'Life's Lemons Lemonade' stand a test run a couple of times in their community. When election day rolled around, they set up outside the Leon Valley Conference Center.

"Because mommy and me wanted to bring joy to everybody," Abigail said.

The family served fresh lemonade, ice-cold root beer, and candy to voters who needed a sweet reminder of the joy of democracy.

"We're not us or them or whoever," Hefner said. "We're really just trying to bring joy and teach our kids---you know--it's important to be informed and to go vote."

For the children, the lessons from the lemons are civic and charitable. For voters, it's a chance to cool off from a heated election season.

The family served their refreshments, read books, and created memories as a family on the same grounds where they usually pick up litter.

Their stand would not last until the polls closed down because some of the lemonade stand's employees have mandatory nap time.