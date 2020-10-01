SAN ANTONIO — A lawsuit has been filed against the City of San Antonio over an east-side church's plans to build a migrant housing facility.

The Second Baptist Church applied to the Zoning Commission to use part of their property to building the housing for migrant children. The church planned to partner with the for-profit company, VisionQuest, to build the facility.

Back in October, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg, along with councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan, spoke out against the church's plans to partner with VisionQuest to house migrant children.

"I'm not comfortable with dropping a facility like this in the heart of our city," Nirenberg said in October.

"We are saying no to VisionQuest; we are saying no to migrant detention; and we are saying no to the abuse of our children,” said councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan, also in October.

The church defended it's decision to partner with VisionQuest, saying that there is no difference between working with a for-profit or a nonprofit for this purpose. The church itself remains a nonprofit organization.

The church also said reports of abuse and neglect at VisionQuest facilities have been exaggerated.

