SAN ANTONIO — A forklift fatality devastated the family of 22-year-old Demonte Fisher, who was crushed after the machine fell over him on July 3rd.

Fisher was employed at True Blue Granite on Binz Engleman, where the incident took place. After more than a week, the Fisher family says the company has yet to make any attempts to contact them or return their messages.

“We just want justice,” said Lloyd Fisher, Demonte's father. “What accident? What slip? Where was the mistake? But...nothing.”

KENS 5 obtained the following updates in this investigation:

1. True Blue Granite is still in operation. They chose not to comment when KENS 5 contacted them Friday and their lawyers did not return our calls after reaching out twice.

2. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the company did comply with the law and report the incident on July 4th. A full OSHA investigation is underway.

3. The Fisher family has retained a lawyer who intends to file a lawsuit against the company. The Whitherspoon Law Group issued this statement today:

“We are suing True Blue Granite for the wrongful death of Demonte Fisher. This tragedy could have been avoided. The lack of compassion shown by this company by failing to contact his parents speaks volumes about their concern for Mr. Fisher’s welfare and safety. Our intent is to obtain justice for Mr. Fisher and his family, make the work place safer, and send a message to True Blue Granite.”

Funeral services are scheduled for July 19 at 10:00 a.m. at True Vision Church (northeast campus) located at 2826 Ackerman Rd, San Antonio, TX 78219. To support the Demonte Fisher Bereavement Fund, click here.