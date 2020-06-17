Houston police searching for missing 10-year-old child last seen Tuesday evening

HOUSTON — Houston police are assisting in the search for a 10-year-old boy who went missing from an apartment complex on the west side.
Lawerence Menard was last seen at about 10:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Woodland Park, according to the Houston Police Department. The complex is located just west of Beltway 8 and Westheimer Road, in the Westchase area.
It’s believed the child was wearing a black Nike t-shirt, red shorts with black stripes and Air Jordan sneakers with black and red heels. He’s described as a black male who is four feet and six inches tall, weighing about 100 pounds. He has a light brown complexion with brown eyes and black hair, police said.
Police said it was determined the child was missing early Wednesday morning. Further details were not immediately released.
Anyone with information should immediately call the HPD Missing Persons division at 832-394-1840.
