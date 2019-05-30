A Laredo high school graduate's video of an emotional moment at the Texas-Mexico border now has more than 3 million views since it was posted Friday.

LMTonline reports Saraí Ruiz, who had just graduated from Early College High School, met her father Esteban in the middle of the Laredo International Bridge. She was still dressed in her full graduation regalia. They then embraced in a touching moment caught on camera.

She posted the following message on Facebook with the video:

I graduated today..I tried so hard not to cry when we saluted our parents knowing that only my mom was there..I knew my father would never see me walk to get my diploma but today I’d thought I’d surprise him by crossing the bridge so he could see me with my cap and gown 🎓❤️

I have to say that all my life I wondered if my dad would ever see me graduate..it started as not seeing him on Father’s Day then it continued to be a spiral of downhill emotions where I would only see him once a year.. and then things changed I moved to Laredo..and I got to see him every weekend..we bought a house and now I’d see him everyday..today I can say that although we may have lost father and daughter time..I will always be grateful for his sacrifice to put his life at risk many times just to see me again.. gracias por todo papá ❤️

LMTOnline reports Ruiz will go to the University of Texas in the fall.

