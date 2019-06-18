The following details contain graphic descriptions

Four former La Vernia high school students have been indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity. These charges are the result of an investigation into the sexual assault of multiple students.

The former students are accused of performing "hazing rituals," that started in 2014. So far, 10 victims have come forward, according to officials.

The arrests were made two years ago when the suspects were 18.

Dustin Norman, Alejandro Ibarra, Colton Weidner and Christian Roberts were indicted by a Wilson County grand jury.

They are facing a second-degree felony charge, a spokeswoman for Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Office said Monday.

