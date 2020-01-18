SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff's Deputy Leroy Martinez was doing more on the job than booking inmates, according to a suspension order.

The document said Martinez was caught on surveillance camera smooching with a female deputy multiple times during his shift on Sunday, Sept 15, 2019.

According to the suspension order, Martinez was assigned as the booking Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) officer. The paperwork said jail video shows him in the South Tower kissing and holding hands with the deputy.

The suspension order said showed Martinez kissing the woman approximately ten times at work.

His proposed suspension for violations of performance duties and conduct unbecoming of an officer was 25. After a hearing on the matter, the suspension was reduced to five days.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement he's looking deeper into Martinez's workplace behavior.

“Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar has ordered an overall review of this case and other related incidents involving this same Deputy. The review is all encompassing, to include supervisory actions to this point. The review is currently being conducted by the Public Integrity Unit and Internal Affairs.”

Salazar has faced a number of challenges at the county jail including the escape of three capital murder suspects, getting the detention center back on track after failing a jail standard inspection, more than a dozen accidental releases of inmates and a scheme where a detention officer smuggled meth behind jailhouse walls.

Martinez started working with the BCSO in January 2018.