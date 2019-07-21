SAN ANTONIO — Three people have been indicted on charges for their alleged roles in the death of Baby king Jay Davila.

It's been six months since Baby King Jay was found in a backpack buried in a field on the northeast side.

San Antonio Police said Christopher Davila, who was believed to be the father of the child at the time, lead detectives to the body in January. Davila initially reported to authorities that his car had been stolen at a gas station, with the child still inside. Investigators said the alleged kidnapping was a hoax and two family members, his mother Beatrice Sampayo and cousin Angie Torres, helped cover up "foul play."

Jasmine McGill, executive director of King's Angels, said the fight for justice is far from over.

This Thursday, the district attorney's office confirmed with KENS 5 the trio indicted on charges for their alleged role in the baby's death. Torres and Sampayo are charged with tampering with evidence and could face two to 10 years in prison

Davila, meanwhile, was indicted on five charges, including injury to a child causing serious bodily injury. If convicted of that charge, he could face anywhere from five to 99 years in prison. Davila was also charged with tampering with evidence by concealing a corpse.

"I think that a murder charge or manslaughter would have been more appropriate," McGill said. "The injury to a child charge brings me a little bit of hope because he could face life for this charge and that's what we're aiming for, but overall I feel angry and let down and I feel like the justice system failed King."

The nonprofit is now working with a local artist to have a mural of King Jay painted on the Builder's Building located off of I-10 and Hildebrand.

"250,000 people are going to drive by everyday and see King's face and they're going to see the child abuse hotline number," McGill said. "And that will, one, get people's attention that King still hasn't been served justice and, two, this is the phone number you call if you suspect abuse."

King's Angels is also planning to have a Justice Rally outside of the Bexar County Courthouse on August 6 in honor of King Jay. This rally is taking place just one week before Christopher Davila is schedule to appear in court.