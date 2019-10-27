SANTA ROSA, Calif. — 7:58 a.m. update:

More than 180,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders and up to 31,175 structures are threatened. The Kincade Fire is up to 30,000 acres and 10 percent contained as of early Sunday morning, CalFire reports.

Highway 101 is closed between Santa Rosa and Cloverdale.

The fire, which started October 23, is burning northeast of Geyserville off John Kincade Road and Burned Mountain Road.

Firefighters are working in steep terrain with winds gusting up to 80 mph. Strong offshore winds and low humidity have created critical fire weather conditions, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection.

There are 2,830 people assigned to the Kincade Fire as of Sunday morning. Officials have estimated November 7 as the date of full containment.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office tweeted Sunday, "This is the largest evacuation that any of us at the Sheriff’s Office can remember. Take care of each other."

7:01 a.m. update:

More than 90,000 people are under mandatory evacuation orders. See full evacuation orders from Sonoma County.

Winds are gusting up to 93 mph at Healdsburg Hills North, according to NWS Bay Area.

5:18 a.m. update:

The Sonoma County Sheriff's office is advising that Highway 101 is closed in Cloverdale: "At this time, Hwy 101 northbound at Hopper Ave is closed in northern Santa Rosa and SB 101 at Cloverdale Blvd South in Cloverdale. The highway will be closed indefinitely."

4:55 a.m update:

Cal Fire announced at all areas within Santa Rosa north of Highway 12 and west of Highway 101 are under evacuation orders.

4:17 a.m. full story:

The Kincade Fire forced evacuation orders and warnings for nearly all of Sonoma County stretching to the coast, with forecasts of strong winds prompting officials to begin cutting electricity for millions of people in an effort to prevent more fires.

Saturday night's evacuation order encompassed a huge swath of wine country stretching from the inland community of Healdsburg west through the Russian River Valley and to Bodega Bay on the coast, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said. An even broader area was put under a warning for residents to get ready to leave at a moment's notice.

Some weekend gusts might reach 75 mph or higher in a "historic" wind event, the National Weather Service said. Winds could lead to "erratic fire behavior" and send embers for miles, warned the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Concern that gusts could knock down power lines and spark devastating wildfires prompted two blackouts in recent weeks.

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately, citing the 24 lives lost when a wildfire swept through the region two years ago.

"I'm seeing people reporting that they're going to stay and fight this fire," Essick said. "You cannot fight this. Please evacuate."

Evacuations also hit inmates at the North County Detention Facility in Santa Rosa and about 100 Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital patients.

PG&E ordered shut-offs as firefighters battled flames in Northern and Southern California.

Firefighters raced to make progress against the Kincade Fire near Geyserville in Sonoma County before ferocious "diablo winds" returned. The blaze, called the Kincade fire, had burned 77 buildings, including 31 homes, and swept through more than 40 square miles (104 square kilometers) of the wine-growing region by Saturday evening. It was roughly 10% contained.

A firefighter shielded two people from flames with his fire shelter and all three were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Cal Fire said.

Several thousand people in neighboring Lake County were warned to be ready to evacuate if an order is given. A 2015 wildfire in the area killed four people and burned nearly 2,000 buildings.

What sparked the current fires is unknown, but PG&E said a 230,000-volt transmission line near Geyserville malfunctioned minutes before that blaze erupted Wednesday night.

The utility acknowledged a tower malfunction prompted a strategy change for determining when to kill high-voltage transmission lines, Andrew Vesey, CEO of Pacific Gas & Electric Co., said Friday.

Weekend forecasts detail what could be the strongest winds of the year coupled with bone-dry humidity. Many facing power shut-offs were far from fires. PG&E cast blackouts as public safety efforts to prevent the kind of blazes that killed scores of people over the past couple of years, destroyed thousands of homes, and ran up tens of billions of dollars in claims that drove the company into bankruptcy.

"Any spark, from any source, can lead to catastrophic results," Vesey said. "We do not want to become one of those sources."

