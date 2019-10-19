With just weeks until his execution date, Kim Kardashian West has joined the fight to save Death Row inmate Rodney Reed.

Kardashian West tweeted at Governor Greg Abbott early Saturday morning, pleading for Reed.

Kardashian West said she had finished watching the film "Just Mercy" – based on the true story of Walter McMillian, who successfully appealed his wrongful murder conviction in the early '90s – when she opened her email about Reed's case, which she "had recently been investigating."

She said she had been hearing about Reed and his story for the last week and that she believes he is innocent.

She then addressed Gov. Abbott, saying, "How can you execute a man when since his trial, substantial evidence that would exonerate Rodney Reed has come forward and even implicated the other person of interest. I URGE YOU TO DO THE RIGHT THING."

Kardashian West then retweeted a series of articles about Reed's case and tweets proclaiming his innocence.

Kardashian West has been outspoken on criminal justice before. In 2018, she pled for President Donald Trump to grant clemency for a woman serving a life sentence for drug offenses. President Trump granted that clemency to Alice Marie Johnson.

Reed is convicted of the 1996 murder of Stacey Stites. He has maintained his innocence as his lawyers appeal his case.

Reed's defense claims that in the 20 years since his trial, there has been extensive evidence that both exonerates Reed and implicates Stites' fiancé, Jimmy Fennel. The defense said new witnesses have since come forward, including Stites' cousin and one of Stites' coworkers, who allegedly were aware of a romantic involvement between Reed and Stites.

Theories about the Reed case were the subject of a recent "Dr. Phil" special, where the TV host sat down for a jailhouse interview with Reed. KVUE is also currently working on a podcast focused on Reed's case, "Texas Crime Files: Rodney Reed," which is set to be released on Nov. 1.

As Reed's execution day approaches, his family has been rallying at the Texas Capitol in protest.

Reed's mother, Sandra, is expected to speak at the 20th Annual March to Abolish the Death Penalty at the Texas Capitol on Saturday afternoon.

Reed is set to be executed on Nov. 20.

