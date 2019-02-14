SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Convicted killer nurse Genene Jones will have a second chance to prove that she is not competent to stand trial for the deaths of multiple San Antonio children dating back decades.

Presiding Criminal Magistrate Judge Andrew Carruthers granted the defenses request for the follow-up competency evaluation after a sanity evaluation returned results in favor of Jones standing trial.

Judge Carruthers granted both the competency and sanity evaluations for Genene Jones after she appeared in court last May.

Former Bexar County Asst. District Attorney Jason Goss testified during a motion for speedy trial hearing in April that the prosecution in the case against Jones has evidence that she previously admitted to killing "babies" in a past interview with a parole officer.

He also testified that Jones once claimed that "voices in [her] head" caused her to kill.

Jones was convicted of killing one child, Chelsea McLellan, and injuring another in the 1980s. The five new cases brought by the Bexar County District Attorney's Office all stem from that same time period involving other children.

Jones left her job as a licensed vocational nurse at Bexar County Hospital on good terms, despite the "epidemic" of suspicious deaths in the unit where she had worked.

Jones was set for early release in 2018 after serving just a third of her prison sentence until the new charges were filed.

Jones entered a plea of not guilty in all five murder charges against her at her arraignment in December 2017.