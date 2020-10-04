FORT BLISS, Texas — Pvt. Glendon Oakley, 23, was found dead in his on-post quarters on April 8, according to Fort Bliss Officials.

Oakley was considered to a hero and made national headlines after the El Paso Walmart mass shooting. Oakley told reporters that he tried to gather as many kids as possible, thinking that if he had a child separated from him, what would he want someone else to do in that type of situation.

Oakley served as an automated supply logistical specialist, assigned to 504th Composite Supply Company, 142nd Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1st Armored Division Sustainment Brigade and was a Killeen, Texas native.

His death is under investigation by Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. At this point in the investigation, foul play in not suspected, according to Fort Bliss Officials.

Oakley's awards and decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, and the Rifle Marksmanship Badge.

Also on KCENTV.com:

Central Texas COVID-19 Live Updates | Gov. Abbott working on executive order to re-open businesses

Live: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to have update on COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

Man sent graphic photos to person he thought was 16-year-old girl, it was a cop, now he's in jail