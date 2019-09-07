KILLEEN, Texas — Over the 4th of July weekend, Cristal Bowdler and her sister found two dead dogs inside their trash can outside of their Killeen home on the 500 block of Stewart St.

"We started noticing like a bad smell," Bowdler said.

Bowdler's sister went to throw something out Saturday morning when she noticed a bag inside that didn't look like theirs.

The bag seemed to be the source of the smell. A neighbor, who is a Killeen Police Department officer, checked into it and Bowdler got a call that a dead dog was inside the bag.

"We just grabbed the dog took it [to the animal shelter] because they weren't going to come out until Monday," Bowdler said. "I'm not going to leave it there. Plus, it smells pretty bad."

On Sunday, Bowdler's sister told her she found a large dog food bag inside their trash can that was not the brand they use.

"I look, and I'm poking at it. It's hard, and it's a big bag," Bowdler said. "I was like, 'This can't be happening again.'"

They popped it open and found a vacuum sealed bag with brown hair inside.

"We called the police. I was like, 'I'm not taking my chances. I don't know what it could be,'" Bowdler said. "They finally got it opened and it ended up being another dead dog inside the trash can."

Killeen police have asked the Bowdler for any additional information she has to investigate further.

The suspect(s) responsible for putting the dogs in the trash can could face up to $4,000 in fines per dog for violating city codes.

A $2,000 fine is possible for each instance of using someone else's trash can (theft of service), and another $2,000 fine could be issued for disposing of a deceased animal in a trash can.

Killeen sisters find dead dogs in trash cans

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: