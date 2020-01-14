KILLEEN, Texas —
Killeen Police Officers were dispatched to the Holiday Terrace Motor Hotel on 1708 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. after reports of criminal trespass on Sunday, according to the Killeen Police Department.
When officers arrived at the scene, they were told that the suspect ran away. The suspect was later found on Terrace Dr. where there was a confrontation with the police officer.
During the confrontation, the officer gave several commands to the suspect, when the officer discharged his firearm.
No injuries were reported and the man was detained and taken to the Killeen City Jail.
The Killeen PD will conduct two separate investigations of this incident. One by the Criminal Investigation Division and another by the Internal Affairs Unit.
The officer was placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigations, according to the Killeen PD.
Popular on KCENTV.com:
- NaLyssa Smith Earns Big 12 Player of the Week
- Jared Butler and MaCio Teague pick up Big 12 Honors as Baylor MBB climbs to No. 2
- 'One of the WORST centers in Killeen' | Mom outraged after finding son with dirty diaper and snot-covered face at Just for Tots daycare in Killeen
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by a vehicle in Copperas Cove, the driver tried to flee the scene
- Student with knife forces lockdown at Copperas Cove High School