KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen residents who have experienced financial hardship caused by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to apply for financial assistance on utilities and rent starting May 4.

The City of Killeen dedicated CARES Act funding to assist residents with utility bills and rent who have experienced job loss, reduction in hours of employment, inability to work because of quarantine or a related situation resulting from the pandemic.

In a release announcing the assistance programs, the city indicated utility assistance is available only for City of Killeen utility bills, including water, sewer, garbage and associated fees.

Both city utility and rent assistance will go toward charges incurred on March 27, 2020 or later. No assistance funds may be used for charges or late fees prior to that date. Approved payments will be made directly to the utility account or property manager/owner.

The city said funding is limited and will granted on a first come, first serve basis. Priority will be given to the lowest income households, according to the release.

Applications for both programs will available starting May 4 at 10 a.m. Online forms can be found at killeentexsa.gov/programs. Paper forms will be available in person at the Community Development Office, located at 802 N. 2nd St. Building E.

Applications must be complete and submitted with all required attachments to be considered fro approval. Only one application per household will be accepted.

Once a completed application is received, Community Development staff anticipates processing will be completed within three business days. Information provided will be reviewed and verified for accuracy and to determine if financial hardship was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Applicants will be notified of approval.

Completed digital applications and supporting materials for utility assistance can be sent to KTXutilityCOVID@KilleenTexas.gov. Completed rental assistance forms can be sent to KTXRentalCOVID@KilleenTexas.gov.