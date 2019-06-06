KILGORE, Texas —

A new initiative between the Kilgore Police Department and the Kilgore Walmart is looking to educate the public on the dangers of leaving a child or pet in the car during the hot summer months.

For the second year, the police and the retail store are pairing together for "Project Hot Car."

Kilgore Police car outside of Kilgore Walmart for Project Hot car

Through "Project Hot Car," shoppers can walk up to a Kilgore police vehicle in the store's parking lot and see a thermometer displaying the temperature inside the car compared to the outside temperature.

"You don't realize the temperature outside versus the temperature inside," Heather Golden, a mother shopping at the store, said after taking a look at the demonstration.

A fake baby and stuffed animal are inside the car for people to further understand the effects of heat on children and pets.

Fake baby inside Kilgore Police Car for Project Hot Car

"I’ve seen a baby in there, and a clock that tells how hot it actually gets in the car," Jessica Doss, a mother that brought her kids to the grocery store with her, said.

On Wednesday, the temperature outside around 10 a.m. reached 75 degrees, but inside the car the thermometer displayed temperatures in the low-80s.

Thermometer and stuffed animal inside cop car for project hot car

"Right now it comes in at 80 degrees and we're in the cool,” Walmart employee Dee Dee Howeth said. “Inside, it's 95 degrees for an animal or a child."

If you head out to the grocery store with a child, you may decide to leave your kids in the car while running inside.

However, according to the Texas Penal Code 22.10, leaving a child in a motor vehicle for longer than five minutes is enough to acquire a Class C misdemeanor, that's if the child is younger than 7-years-old, and not with someone 14-years-old or older in the vehicle.

Texas Penal Code 22.10 Leave a Child in a Vehicle

(A) A person commits an offense if he intentionally or knowingly leaves a child in a motor vehicle for longer than five minutes, knowing that the child is:

Younger than seven years of age; Not attended by an individual in the vehicle who is 14 years of age or older.

(B) An offense under this section is a Class C misdemeanor.

Texas Penal Code 22.10

“You’ve seen people run in and run out, but you never know what can happen, you can have car troubles,” Doss said.

According to a Facebook post from the Kilgore Police Department, on average, 37 children die each year from heat stroke.

Kilgore PD PSA project hot car

“It takes less than five minutes for them to go into distress," Howeth said. "Remind yourself you have a child in your backseat whether it's put their baby show in your lap or an alarm. something to let you know you have a loved one in there"

If you'd like to participate in "Project Hot Car," the Kilgore Police Department asks you post on your social media, what time you saw the display and what the temperature was at the time you took the photo. You can tag the Kilgore Police Department.

Kilgore Police Deparment and Kilgore Walmart create project hot car

