COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says a missing 16-year-old girl who'd been missing over for over two weeks has been found safe.

Officers said Thursday that Kieara Outing was located and was unharmed. They did not offer further details on her discovery.

Outing was last seen on Oct. 1, when she was dropped off at work at the McDonalds at 7501 Garners Ferry Road. Deputies said there was extra concern because she suffers from a medical condition but didn't have her medication.