SAN ANTONIO — Kennady Franklin wants to become a doctor. She's already got a lab coat and toy equipment for medical services. The six-year-old also has a real desire to serve.

"I want to help sick people," She said. "I just like helping people."

Franklin started helping young hospital patients through a pageant based service project with the Cherice Cochrane Foundation. The Fit for a Princess camp gave her wish a platform.

"We always taught her that a small act of kindness makes a difference," Samantha Franklin said.

The 37-year-old mother of two said Kennady wanted to give away slippers to sick kids. So, they got behind Kennady's Kicks 4 Kids.

"It kind of let's you know that you did something right," Samantha said. "If they are able to, at a young age, see outside of themselves and see other people's hurt or other people's need."

Kennady who won Miss River City Amazing Princess and Miss Texas Amazing Princess gave away more than 300 pair of new slippers during her last drive. The recipients were young patients at Christus Santa Rosa's Children's Hospital of San Antonio and kids at the Ronald McDonald House of San Antonio.

"If you help people that will make them feel good," Kennady said. "And it will make you feel good too."

The future doctor is gearing up for another drive in October. She wants to collect 1,000 new slippers to make the hospital stay of young patients more comfortable.

Her mother recalled a young patient on the waiting list for the Make-A Wish Foundation getting a pair of new slippers. She said Kennady dresses as a princess complete with a tiara to make the deliveries. The little girl was drawn to Kennady because her wish was to see a Disney princess.



"We don't ever know what life will bring to them. Right now they are good," Samantha said. But in another instance or another moment they could be the ones who need help."

She teaches her children the Christian principle of reaping what you sow.

Kennady just knows the slippers are soft, new and fun for kids who are going through a tough time.

