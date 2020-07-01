SAN ANTONIO — Antonio Raul Corbo is trying to build a career as an actor. He started when he was 5, auditioning for a Glasses.com commercial in Austin.

“It felt right to me,” he said. “There was just something there.”

Corbo booked the job, got an agent and was off to the races. His mother, Regina Garcia, said she was honest about his potential. Plus, she wanted to make this happen for her only child.

“So, at five he asked how can I be on TV?” she recalled.

Five years later, he’s landed a starring role on the CBS original comedy “Broke” opposite of Pauly Perette known to many from NCIS.

“Broke is about a single mom played by Pauly Perette and I’m her son,” he said. Her sister marries a rich dude but he loses all his money. And they have to move in with us. And my mom teaches them how to be broke.”

The show is scheduled for mid-season release Corbo said. In the meantime, he’s not letting any grass grow under is feet. In May, the 10-year-old’s voice is coming to the big screen.

“I’m going to be the young SpongeBob in the new SpongeBob movie which is really cool,” he said.



The calmly mature young actor has booked commercials and a number of on-screen gigs rather quickly. But it wasn’t always easy. He and his mother had to leave San Antonio for Los Angeles. It just made financial and business sense.

“I sold my home to move over there and give this a try,” she said. “And he ds not book everything.”

Garcia said it was tough to see her son in tears when he didn’t get the job. But he quickly learned rejection is a part of the game.

“When I first started it was a bit sad,” he said. “But now I learned that it’s the business and that’s just how it is.”



Both learned a lesson about sacrifice, that fortifies their bond.

“My dream is to make his dream come true,” she said.

Garcia who left home at 18 to dance with Charo is no stranger to pursuing dreams. This time, she left teaching and a five-bedroom house to share a 10 X 10 room. Ironically, like his character Sammy and on-screen mother, Corbo and his mother got low on funds too.

Garcia said family and friends have come through when times were tough.

He’s been in three pilots before. ‘Broke’ is the first time one of Corbo’s productions have made it this far.

There’s plenty of time for the San Antonio native to be a kid. He loves the drums and guitars. Corbo who attended the School of Rock in San Antonio is still pursuing his education off the set. His mother said he even talks about college.

He said San Antonio is still home for him.

“When this stops being fun we’ll stop,” Garcia said.

Corbo said his dream is to walk a red carpet and get a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame.

Charitably, he has a soft spot for the homeless. In fact, he’d like to open a shelter where the homeless can bring in their pets.

He’d like for people to remember him as polite and nice. Of his success, he has some advice.

“Stay nice. Always listen to your managers ad agents,” he said. “Don’t do it if you don’t like it. Don’t do it for the money or fame.”

