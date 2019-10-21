KERRVILLE, Texas — Kerrville Police say they arrested several people after a chase with officers Monday afternoon.

Authorities say it all started with a disturbance a Kerrville restaurant. Police said officers tried to pull over a vehicle matching the description of the people from the restaurant. That's when the suspects reportedly took off.

Police said officer chased the car and it eventually crashed into a sign. Some of the suspects were arrested, while others fled and were later caught by police.

One of them was taken to the hospital by a medical helicopter and another was taken to the hospital by ambulance, according to police.

It is not clear exactly how many people were arrested or what charges they may face.

RELATED: Kerrville police officer fatally shoots teen brandishing knife

RELATED: Kerrville Mayor writes post to Hispanics following El Paso shooting: 'Reach out in friendship to these neighbors'

RELATED: Kerrville PD: Child sexually assaulted at a community center

RELATED: Kerr County family reunites with dog after two years