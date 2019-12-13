SAN ANTONIO — Louise Hays Park in Kerrville will be stocked with two shipments of rainbow trout for the winter, according to the City of Kerrville.
The first release is on Thursday, December 19 and will consist of 2,400 rainbow trout. The second will happen on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, and that shipment will have the same amount.
The rainbow trout comes from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s A.E. Wood Fish Hatchery in San Marcos.
People over 17 years old are required by law to have a valid freshwater fishing license. As per statewide regulations, there is no minimum length limit and the daily bag limit is five trout.
