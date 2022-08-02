Kerrville man killed in I-10 crash remembered as 'man of God' and generous soul who transformed lives of many

Keller's passenger and co-worker survived the crash involving a tractor-trailer Thursday evening amid icy road conditions.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Dennis Nelson Keller is being remembered by loved ones as someone who cherished making a positive impact in people's lives while holding onto faith.

“He just did everything for his family. He did everything for us,” said granddaughter Emily Cosby.

Keller, 60, of Kerrville, died from his injuries following an accident involving a tractor-trailer last Thursday, according to the Kerrville Police Department.

Icy road conditions caused snailing traffic along I-10.

Authorities say a tractor-trailer heading westbound tried slowing down because of halted traffic. The semi flipped on its side and slid into Keller’s Ford F-350.

Keller died Friday morning at Peterson Regional Medical Center.

“Everybody who knew him Uncle Den Den or Uncle Dennis,” said granddaughter Lauren Saner.

Keller, also known to people as Paw Paw, was considered an elder of the Kerrville Apostolic Church, having been a vital member for the past 41 years.

Originally from Houston, Keller made Kerrville home for more than four decades, working hard to succeed in life. He’s described by family as a jack-of-all-trades with a generous heart. Keller also specialized in buying and selling, enjoyed traveling and simply spending time with friends and family.

Running his own landscaping business provided that door to helping others who experienced hardship as he once did growing up.

Saner stressed her grandfather left a huge imprint on every single person he met.

One of those people was Keller’s 43-year-old colleague who survived Thursday night’s crash.

“He’s gone through his legal troubles and in some places is not considered hirable and my grandfather firmly believed in second chances and he saw something in him, and he wanted to do that for him, so he gave him a second chance with a job. He gave him somewhere to live,” Saner said.

“He truly 100% believes my grandpa saved his life and without him and the actions that he did during the whole situation, he would not be here today,” Saner added.

For Keller, faith is what kept him strong throughout his life. It’s something his family continues to embrace as they keep his memory alive for decades to come.

“I’m glad for the memories that he had and the experiences that he’s given us and the word of God that he’s implanted in our hearts. I just wish that I would have had more time with him,” Cosby said.

Keller is survived by a massive family, including his second wife Sandra (Sandy), four siblings, three daughters and wealth of grandchildren.

Graveside services for Dennis Nelson Keller will commence Wednesday at noon at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Kerrville.