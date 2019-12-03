KERR COUNTY, Texas — After serving five terms or twenty years as Sheriff of Kerr County, Rusty Hierholzer has decided to hang up his hat.

Sheriff Hierholzer announced his "intention to retire at the end of this term" in a press release this morning.

In the release, Sheriff Hierholzer expressed his pride in serving the citizens of Kerr County.

The statement reads in part:

"At the [end of the term], I will have been very blessed to have served the citizens of Kerr County for 40 years in Law Enforcement, the last 20 years of 5 terms as Sheriff."

Hierholzer, along with his later father, served Texas Hill Country citizens in Law Enforcement for a combined total of 70 years.

Sheriff Rusty concluded his statement with news that his Chief Deputy Clay Barton would also be retiring at the end of the term and by wishing those who have "the desire to run for this office the best."