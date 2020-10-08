Kentucky Bourbon Festival goes virtual amid virus

Festival organizers say the virtual option was decided on to help protect the safety of distilleries and the health of the Bardstown community.

BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bourbon fans will be doing virtual toasts at this year’s Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The festival’s board has shifted the event to a virtual experience because of the coronavirus.

Festival organizers say the virtual option was decided on to help protect the safety of distilleries and the health of bourbon fans and the Bardstown community, where the annual event is held.

This year’s event is set for Oct. 15–18. Organizers say bourbon fans will be able to go online to view nearly 20 live and recorded “Spirits Education Sessions.”

The festival's website says last September’s 28th annual festival drew some 50,000 visitors from 40 states and more than 20 countries for its activities and concerts.

The Kentucky Bourbon Festival has been held every year since 1991 and is normally held during the third weekend of September.

