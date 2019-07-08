SAN ANTONIO — KENS 5 anchor Niku Kazori announced she was engaged to her longtime boyfriend on the KENS morning show Wednesday.

The morning traffic anchor made the announcement after colleague Audrey Castoreno pointed out the engagement ring on Wednesday morning's show.

Niku's fiancé is a member of Air Force Special Operations.

Check out the full video below:

Niku joined KENS 5 in 2018. In addition to giving daily traffic reports, she also hosts her popular series for fellow San Antonio newcomers, New to Town.

Take a look at some of the latest editions of New to Town:

RELATED: New to Town: McNay Art Museum

RELATED: New to Town: Woodlawn Lake Park is an adventure minutes from downtown San Antonio

RELATED: New to Town: Schlitterbahn helps families cool off for summer