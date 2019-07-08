KENS 5 anchor Aaron Wright and his wife, Katie Wright, announced on social media that they are expecting their first child in October.

Wright says he is pretty busy these days between juggling work, moving to a new home and painting his baby's nursery.

"We have spent a lot of time getting ready and we're very excited to welcome our first child," Wright said.

The Wrights have not found out the sex of the baby and are waiting to be surpised on the big day.

Check out the photos Wright posted on Facebook to celebrate the pending arrival.