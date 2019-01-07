MINNEAPOLIS — In a few days, you'll hear the boom of fireworks across your neighborhood.

The Fourth of July is a big celebration, but for some people and pets, it can cause severe anxiety.

In order to relax your pets and keep them from getting scared, Doctor Angelica Dimock recommends acclimating your dogs to noise early.

"There's a lot of apps and websites that will have the sound of fireworks, so you can start slowly. Have the volume down low, play with the animal, give treats, making it a really fun thing," says Dr. Dimock.

"And then as the days progress make the volume louder and louder."

It's also important to create a safe place for your pet. During a fireworks show, keep pets in the same room they were trained it.

Dr. Dimock says having music on, like mellow talk radio or classical music is very calming. "Fans or white noise machines can also help. Keeping the lights on in case you have windows, so they're not seeing the bright lights flashing outside the windows," she says.

And of course, keep treats and toys close by.