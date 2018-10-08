SAN ANTONIO — A new report indicates when Kawhi Leonard makes his return to San Antonio to face off against his former team.

According to Yahoo Sports' Sham Charania, Leonard will be back in the Alamo City with the Toronto Raptors January 3, 2019.

Sources: Kawhi Leonard’s return to San Antonio next season as a Toronto Raptor: Jan. 3. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 10, 2018

It's sure to be a loud night at the AT&T Center, based on fan reactions to how Leonard departed the team. Kawhi missed all but nine games last season with a lingering quad injury and because he was unhappy with how the team handled his recover, requested a trade.

In July, San Antonio traded Leonard to the Raptors in exchange for shooting guard DeMar DeRozan and center Jakob Poetl. Danny Green was also included in the trade to Toronto.

Leonard thanked the city of San Antonio, the team, and fans earlier this week.

The full Spurs schedule has yet to be released, but the NBA has announced its slate of games for Christmas and Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. San Antonio is not featured those days.

© 2018 KENS