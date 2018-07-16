If the Spurs are actually going to extend the contract of Kawhi Leonard, they can officially do so as of midnight Eastern on Monday morning.

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks pointed out, Leonard is now eligible to sign a super max extension with the Spurs, since it has been three years since he signed his current contract. That contract covers the 2018-19 season, but includes a player option at the end of the year, allowing Leonard to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. He is due $20.1 million for the upcoming season.

The super max for Leonard would be a five-year, $221 million extension to his contract.

According to Marks, if Leonard is traded, he would not be eligible to sign an extension with that team for six months. That contract could be four years and $108 million, tops.

If he does not sign that extension (and, given how much less money he could earn on it, he wouldn’t), he could still become a free agent at the end of the 2018-19 season.

As a free agent in a year’s time, the largest deal Leonard could sign is a five-year $190 million contract as a free agent with the team acquiring him or four years, $141 million with any other team that has cap space.

If he is traded, Marks said, Leonard would not be eligible for the super max, regardless of his accolades earned for the season.

All of this sets up an interesting look into the thoughts of the Spurs front office and Kawhi himself. While it’s possible the two sides have some kind of agreement already in place, this is highly unlikely because this information almost always ends up in the hands of the media by now.

If the Spurs don’t offer their star player the super max, it stands to reason that they don’t believe he is worth the investment of such a huge chunk of their salary cap. The team could offer Leonard less than the max but more than he could earn anywhere else, a compromise that could benefit both sides but could bruise the ego of a player who believes he’s worth every cent of the super max.

For a player coming off a season in which he only played nine games due to injury, a long-term contract offer with lots of guaranteed money is appealing and pretty rare. Just ask DeMarcus Cousins.

For Leonard, though, money might not be the most important factor. He could still make lots of money by playing this season in San Antonio (or Boston, or Philadelphia, or Toronto) and signing in Los Angeles as a free agent next summer. A Southern California native who played his college ball at San Diego State, Leonard has expressed a desire to return home. Free agency offers that choice, but it comes at a cost.

Now that the Spurs can officially offer that five-year, $221 million contract extension, we’ll see where their hearts, and the heart of the star player, lie.

