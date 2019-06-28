The Katy man wanted in the in connection with the shooting of former MLB star David Ortiz has been arrested, according to Domincan officials.

Federal agents believe 43-year-old Victor Hugo Gomez was the mastermind behind the shooting, although local authorities said it was a case of mistaken identity.

Ortiz, also known as Big Papi, was shot in the Dominican Republic on June 9 while he was dining with a friend outside at a restaurant. Dominican authorities said the man Ortiz was eating with was the intended target.

That man is Gomez’s cousin, Sixto David Fernandez. Authorities believe Gomez ordered Fernandez’s murder because Gomez suspected Fernandez of turning him in to drug investigators in 2011.

As of Saturday, Ortiz remains hospitalized and in good condition.

