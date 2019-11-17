HOUSTON — Kanye West's 'Sunday Service' is happening tonight at Lakewood Church in Houston at 7 p.m. Tickets were free, but you had to get one online and they sold out in a matter of minutes on Saturday.

Doors for this event opened at 5:30 p.m., with the sanctuary doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

If you're not there, you can watch it on Lakewood Church's YouTube channel. Here is a link. They will also have it on their website and on Lakewood Church's SiriusXM, channel 128.

There is no assigned seating for this event. Once you have been scanned in greeters will guide you and point you in the direction of open seating.

The church recommends parking nearby in one of their lots or taking an Uber. Click here for parking map.

No backpacks, suitcases or other large bags are allowed in the venue. Purses are allowed but will be inspected upon entry.

Handicap seating is available.





