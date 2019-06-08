Mineola native and GRAMMY award-winning country music artist Kacey Musgraves made a public plea on Twitter to President Donald Trump in wake of the recent mass shootings that resulted in 31 deaths in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

RELATED: 31 dead from 2 mass shootings in 1 weekend

Musgraves took to Twitter to let her thoughts be known Monday morning.

"Don’t you hear us, @realDonaldTrump?" Musgraves tweeted. "Don’t you hear our pain? You have the power to become a hero. Why don’t you take it?"

As of Monday evening, 22 people have died as a result of Saturday's shooting at an El Paso Walmart. In addition, nine people are dead following a shooting in Dayton's Oregon District.

RELATED: 22 victims of El Paso Walmart shooting identified

RELATED: El Paso shooter was anti-social loner, former classmate says

RELATED: These are the 9 victims of the Dayton shooting

RELATED: Classmates: Dayton shooter kept 'hit list' and 'rape list'

RELATED: Texas gun laws are about to get more lenient

Musgraves is currently traveling for her "OH, WHAT A WORLD TOUR: II" and is expected to play a show in Cleveland, about three hours northeast of Dayton, on September 6. She returns to Texas for two shows in Austin (October 6, October 13) and two shows in Irving (October 10, October 11).

RELATED: Clean Sweep: Mineola's Kacey Musgraves goes 4-4 at GRAMMYs