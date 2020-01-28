HOUSTON — *EDITORIAL NOTE: The video above is from 2019 when Justin Bieber announced he was taking a break from music.*

HEY BIELEBERS! Justin Bieber is hitting the road in May for his upcoming tour and he’s making a stop in Houston in July.

The tour announcement comes with a release date for his 5th studio album -- “Changes.”

“Changes” will be released on Feb. 14 and the “Changes Tour” – with special guest Kehlani and Jaden Smith -- is set to begin on May 14 in Seattle, Washington.

The Houston stop is set for July 2 at NRG Stadium.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 14 at noon at justinbiebermusic.com.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Thursday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Feb 13 at 10 p.m.

On Monday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. the Justin Bieber official online store will begin offering “Changes” album pre-sales, the “Changes Tour” pre-sales, and exclusive merchandise.

One dollar from each ticket purchased will be donated to the Bieber Foundation which is committed to supporting mental health wellness.

Fore more tour dates, click here.

