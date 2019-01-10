The jury has found Amber Guyger guilty of murder in the shooting death of her neighbor Botham Jean in September 2018.

The jury reached the verdict Tuesday morning, a day after the closing arguments were delivered by both teams.

Amber Guyger was charged with murder in the September 2018 killing of Botham Jean, but the jury could choose to convict her of murder, manslaughter or choose to acquit.

Here’s the language from the jury charge on each of these terms:

"A person commits the offense of murder if the person 1) intentionally or knowingly causes the death of an individual or 2) intends to cause serious bodily injury and commits and act clearly dangerous to human life that causes the death of an individual.

"Our law provides a person commits the offense of manslaughter if she recklessly causes the death of an individual. A person acts recklessly or is reckless with respect to the result of her conduct when she is aware of but consciously disregards a substantial and unjustifiable risk that the result will occur. The risk must be of such a nature and degree that its disregard constitutes a gross deviation from the standard of care that an ordinary person would exercise under all the circumstances as viewed from the actor’s standpoint."

Jurors began deliberation Monday afternoon, following closing arguments.

The murder trial for Amber Guyger has revealed details of what happened in the moments before the Dallas police officer shot and killed an unarmed man inside his own apartment.

Botham Jean was sitting on his couch eating vanilla ice cream topped with crumbled chocolate chip cookies and watching TV when Dallas police officer Amber Guyger mistakenly walked into his apartment.

His laptop was open and on. It appears he had airpods in his ears. He was dressed comfy, in shorts and a T-shirt.

During her testimony, Guyger said she thought she was entering her own apartment and had encountered an intruder, when she shot and killed Jean. Guyger said she feared in her life.

Prosecutors argued that Guyger should have known she was in the wrong apartment, based on a number of visual cues.

Jurors will have to determine whether Guyger reasonably thought she was inside her own apartment at the time of the shooting and whether a reasonable person in her position would have shot Jean in self-defense, as she alleges.

If convicted of murder, Guyger faces up to life in prison.

Guyger was fired from the Dallas Police Department in the weeks following the shooting.