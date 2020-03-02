SAN ANTONIO — Jurors are in their second round of deliberation in the rape trial for Anton Harris.

They found Harris guilty of aggravated sexual assault and aggravated robbery last week. The 20-year-old faces five years to life in prison for targeting, assaulting and robbing several women in the Medical Center between June of 2016 and May of 2017, while he was still in high school.

Monday, the defense called Harris' friend, mother and high school sweetheart to the stand. Each of them believes Harris deserves a second chance at life.

The state did not ask any questions of Harris' mother or former girlfriend. Both sides moved on to closing arguments by 10:30 a.m.

The state is asking for jurors to consider the victims in the sentencing phase. They want him to serve a life sentence.

The victims say they were raped either by gunpoint or knifepoint by their attacker. One victim took the stand with her therapy dog on Friday in order to get through her testimony.

Harris' attorneys are asking for a 30-year sentence.