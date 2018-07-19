AUSTIN — A Travis County jury is now deliberating after nearly four hours of closing arguments from the state and defense on Thursday. Meechaiel Criner is accused of murdering Haruka Weiser in April 2016.

While prosecutors told the jury the suspect "committed this horrific and brutal murder and rape" of a University of Texas at Austin student, the defense insisted during its closing arguments that "Mick did not commit this crime."

Austin investigators believe Criner killed Weiser on campus back in April of 2016. After the jury heard testimonial from the man accused of killing her in 2016, they could begin deliberating as early as Thursday. The defense called three more witnesses to the stand before resting their case Thursday morning. Wording of the charges has been fine-tuned, and jury got their final instructions before closing arguments began.

During day six of testimony Wednesday, a document believed to be written by Criner was shown to the jury. It described "rape" and "blood."

"He committed this horrific and brutal murder and rape, just like his fantasies," the state said during their closing arguments Thursday.

She then approached Criner in the courtroom and said, "You will not win."

"Find him guilty," she said toward the jury.

Defense denied Criner's connection to Weiser's death in their closing arguments. Weiser's father left the room during this portion of the trial.

"Just because you have A and B, that doesn’t get you to C," the defense said.

DNA evidence found at the scene of Weiser's death cannot be used in the trial. The judge opted to toss out the evidence because of an error when it was processed in the Department of public safety lab.

"Mick did not commit this crime," defense said. "Look at the evidence. And you'll see all the pieces, all that circumstantial evidence come together. But at the time of the murder, the computer is being used."

The defense compared photos of Criner to Marquel Boone, the first suspect in Weiser's death. The defense said Boone also had a history of sexual assault, bike theft and hanging around UT campus. The prosecution later responded.

"Was Mr. Boone found with the dead girl’s property?” the prosecution said.

Criner took the stand Wednesday to testify, catching some people off guard. During testimony, he smiled often and sometimes laughed.

He denied killing Weiser, however he understands why the jury might think he did after he was found with many of her belongings. He claimed he found them in a trash can.

"So far, I don't like my odds," he testified. "It doesn't look good for me."

Criner faces an automatic life sentence if convicted of capital murder.

