DALLAS — A day after sentencing Amber Guyger to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean, two jurors are explaining how they came to their decisions.

In an interview with ABC News, Juror 21 and Jury 34 did not give their names but they said the decision to find Guyger guilty of murder was made quickly after they were given their instructions and sent to deliberation.

"All 12 of us said she was guilty probably within five minutes of being in there," said Juror 21.

They said that for the jury, it came down to Guyger's intent and her admission in her testimony.

"She said before she even went inside [the apartment], she made up her mind outside the door that she was going to kill the threat," said Juror 34.

The jurors said after coming to a verdict, they didn't know they would have to decide a punishment for Guyger. They were presented with a wide range from five to 99 years, and making that choice was far more emotional than deciding guilt or innocence.

"There was a lot of crying. A lot of crying," said Juror 21.

"It's like we have somebody's life in our hands that took somebody else's life, taking away their whole life," said Juror 34.

Both jurors said listening to the emotional testimony from Jean's family members and Guyger's family was difficult, but ultimately they wanted to consider what Botham Jean himself might have wanted for Guyger. They believed that the State's request for 28 years was too long.

"It felt like they were asking for an eye for an eye for Botham. And I felt like he was somebody who wouldn't take an eye for an eye," said Juror 21.

"We understand that it was a mistake. And 10 years would be enough time for [Guyger] to get back out there and try to do something better with her life," said Juror 34.

The jurors were not in court to hear the victim impact statement from Jean's younger brother, Brandt Jean, when he expressed forgiveness for Guyger and embraced her. They said seeing the video later made them even more confident in their decisions.

"I don't think Bo would want to take harsh vengeance. I think he would want to forgive her," said Juror 34.

