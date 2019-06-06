SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo and Brackenridge Park Conservancy are working on the Kiddie Park’s upcoming move from the original Broadway location to inside the zoo.

The two organizations came together to work on concerns about the move, according to a press release Thursday.

“For San Antonio to lose Kiddie Park would have been a travesty,” said Rad Weaver, co-owner of Kiddie Park. “Once we realized that Kiddie Park could no longer be viable at its Broadway location the zoo has always seemed the best fit for this move” said Weaver.

The Kiddie Park says the last day at its current location will be July 4. The zoo is also in the process of hiring the 45 current and eligible Kiddie Park employees.

The grand re-opening of the Kiddie Park in the zoo is planned for August. The new location will be in a small parking lot next to the zoo entrance. It will be available to zoo visitors without having to pay a separate zoo admission.