SAN ANTONIO — In a juvenile courtroom packed with family and friends from both sides of a deadly feud, a judge decided a teenaged girl needs to remain locked up, for now.

Monday morning, Judge Lisa Jarrett ordered the 16-year-old to remain in detention.

The teen has been in custody since a March 1 confrontation that left 18-year-old Kaitlyn Castilleja dead and another woman with knife wounds.

Prosecutors say the girl used social media to lure the two others to a late-night fight and stabbed them both in the driveway of her northeast San Antonio home.

Describing the serious nature of the allegation, the state argued for the teen to remain locked up, while the girl's defense attorney promised her parents could be responsible for monitoring and controlling her behavior.

RELATED: Family of teen killed during alleged fight speaks out

Arguing to have the teen released on house arrest with a GPS monitor, defense attorney Libby Wiedermann told the judge, "I understand that it's unusual to release somebody charged with this kind of offense, but I would like to reiterate to the court that she comes from a very supportive family. Both of her parents are here.

"She has not presented any behavioral issues with her parents in the past. This is her first referral to the department.”

The Judge sided with prosecutors and ordered the teen to return for another hearing on April 1.

After a tense outburst at a previous court date, extra bailiffs were on hand to keep the peace in the courtroom, as emotion ran high for both supporters of the accused teen and the family of the deceased.

Alliyah Latiker said she is a friend of Castilleja and was present during the fatal confrontation.

Latiker said she is frustrated with the pace of the proceedings.

“She needs to do time! She doesn't need to be detained. She needs to do something better than detained,” Latiker said.

Latiker said she met Castilleja when they were both slow runners on the Madison High School track team. She said their bond at the back of the pack was a strong one.

“Kaitlin was a beautiful human being. She had a great soul. She was uplifting. Kaitlin was just my whole heart,” Latiker said.

Friends said they are still in shock that what started with social media trash talking turned deadly.

Jessica Shroyer said “It's still not real to me. This is really bad to say but I still haven't been to her grave because like, I just can't.”

“She needs to get what she deserves because Kaitlin did not deserve (to die.)” Alyssa Shroyer said.