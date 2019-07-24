The 166th district court did two things today.

Judge Sol Casseb stayed the implementation date of the ordinance, moving it to December 1.

The judge also abated the case, which means the involved parties are not able to file anything until November 7.

The plaintiffs, along with the city attorney said this delay is a good thing, because it will give them time to make adjustments so that it will be approved by the Texas Supreme Court or the Court of Appeals that could weigh in.

In other words, the decision to delay will help to avoid what happened last November when a similar ordinance in Austin was shut down by the court of appeals.

The defendant said if that was the case, the city council had plenty of time to make adjustments or change the effective date then, rather than two weeks before its initial start date

In the meantime, organizations in support of paid sick leave, like Move Texas, plan on taking their fight to city council during the next meeting on August 8.

