ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — A man was shot and killed by a DPS state trooper Friday evening after investigators said he stabbed his own father and another man.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the deceased suspect identified as 36-year-old Felipe Martinez Jr. was involved in a domestic disturbance with his wife at their home in Jourdanton Friday evening.

Investigators said Martinez left his residence and headed for Poteet where he met with his father and another individual before another altercation ensued.

DPS investigators said Martinez stabbed his father and the other individual before fleeing the scene.

DPS troopers were able to locate him on Rutledge Road around 7:30 pm. Investigators claim Martinez was carrying a knife and began engaging with troopers. He was shot multiple times by a state trooper and pronounced dead at the scene.

Texas Rangers are investigating the fatal incident.

The DPS trooper behind the fatal shots will be taking a leave of absence and has been with the department for two years.